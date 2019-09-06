Boston Globe Obituaries
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Aquinas Church
Jamaica Plain, MA
FRANCES LYDIA (TROTTA) D'AMATO

D'AMATO, Frances Lydia Trotta Of Jamaica Plain, August 29, 2019, age 104. Lived a long and wonderful life. Beloved wife of the late Hector Loretto D'Amato, who died in 1984. Mrs. D'Amato was predeceased by her daughter, Jean Marie D'Amato Thomas in 2010. She leaves behind her devoted son, Hector Joseph D'Amato, and his wife Susan (Lubars), and their children Paul and Avital Dunn and Elissa Dunn; beloved niece Madeline Brown (Rosati), nephews Max Brown and Alex Brown and their families. Frances will be missed by all those who knew and loved her. Donations may be made to the Franciscan Monastery of Saint Clare, 920 Centre Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130, poorclarenunsboston.org

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Jamaica Plain on Saturday, September 14, at 11:00 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Sept. 9, 2019
