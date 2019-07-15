CANNISTRARO, Frances M. Age 85, of Wareham, died Sun., July 14, 2019 at Lifecare Center of Plymouth after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late Charles R. Cannistraro. Born in Watertown, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Virginia (Merullo) LaSpada. A graduate of Watertown High School, she worked as a bookkeeper. A previous resident of Waltham, she moved to Wareham 20 years ago. Mrs. Cannistraro was a member of the Gleason Family YMCA and enjoyed playing Whist at the Council on Aging. She also delivered meals for Meals on Wheels. She is survived by three daughters, Deborah A. Rollins of Wayland, Susan Arnoldy and her husband Mark of Danvers, and Karen Dunn and her fiancé Charles Schleagel both of Wareham; her sister, Theresa Kline of Watertown; and her grandchildren, Christopher Rollins, Mark, Courtney, and Ashley Arnoldy, and James, Brian, and Lauren Dunn. She was predeceased by her brothers, the late Anthony LaSpada, Vincent LaSpada and Richard LaSpada. Her Funeral Service will be held on Wed., July 17, 2019 at the Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, 2599 Cranberry Hwy. (Rt. 28), WAREHAM at 11 AM. Interment will follow in Mass. National Cemetery, Bourne. Visiting Hours will be Wednesday from 10 to 11 AM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. For directions and on-line guestbook visit www.ccgfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 16, 2019