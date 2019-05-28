DODGE, Frances M. (Sullivan) Of Woburn, May 28th. Devoted mother of William Dodge, his wife Margaret of NH, Wayne Dodge, Karen Dodge, both of Woburn, and the late Steven Dodge. Cherished grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 13. Dear former wife of Willard Dodge, his wife Ellie, and their son Timothy Dodge, all of Woburn. Loving sister of Edward Sullivan, his late wife Mary of Charlestown, Cathy Curry, her late husband Bill of Medford and the late Margaret Janewitz and Helen Donahue, as well as survived by several nieces and nephews. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home at 10:30 on Friday, May 31st, followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Charles Church, 280 Main Street, Woburn, at 11:30 a.m. Interment in Oakgrove Cemetery, Medford. Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 30th. 781 - 933 - 0400 lynch-cantillon.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019