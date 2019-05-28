Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
263 Main Street
Woburn, MA 01801
(781) 933-0400
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCES DODGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES M. (SULLIVAN) DODGE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

FRANCES M. (SULLIVAN) DODGE Obituary
DODGE, Frances M. (Sullivan) Of Woburn, May 28th. Devoted mother of William Dodge, his wife Margaret of NH, Wayne Dodge, Karen Dodge, both of Woburn, and the late Steven Dodge. Cherished grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 13. Dear former wife of Willard Dodge, his wife Ellie, and their son Timothy Dodge, all of Woburn. Loving sister of Edward Sullivan, his late wife Mary of Charlestown, Cathy Curry, her late husband Bill of Medford and the late Margaret Janewitz and Helen Donahue, as well as survived by several nieces and nephews. A Funeral will be held from the Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home at 10:30 on Friday, May 31st, followed by her Funeral Mass in St. Charles Church, 280 Main Street, Woburn, at 11:30 a.m. Interment in Oakgrove Cemetery, Medford. Relatives and friends are invited to pay their respects from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, May 30th. 781 - 933 - 0400 lynch-cantillon.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lynch-Cantillon Funeral Home
Download Now