DONAHUE, Frances M. (Bagley) Of Belmont June 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John F. Donahue Jr. Mother of John J. of Revere, Jean M. Tavener and her husband Malcolm of Winchester, Eileen F. of Marshfield, William J. and his wife Elen of Easton, Robert G. of Malden, Barbara A. Donahue-Clarke and her husband William of Belmont, Christopher J. Donahue and his wife Tobey of Belmont, and the late Mary T. of Belmont. Grandmother of Michelle Malanakarof, Courtney Tavener, Emma, Olivia and Shay Donahue, Thomas and Jack Donahue, and Mackenzie Clarke. Sister of the late Dorothy McDonald, the late RoseMary Flynn, and the late Virginia Bagley. Also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Church, 128 Common Street, Belmont on Friday, June 28 at 9:00 AM. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting Hours at the Brown & Hickey Funeral Home, 36 Trapelo Road, BELMONT, on Thursday from 4:00 – 8:00 PM. Interment at St. Josephs Cemetery, West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Josephs Church, Belmont. Online guest book at www.brownandhickey.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 27, 2019