FOLEY, Frances M. (Wyrocki) Of Everett, June 9. Beloved wife of Franklin J. Foley, Jr. for over 56 years. Dear and devoted mother of Kathleen Peach and her husband, David of Everett, MaryAnn Covelle and her husband, Christopher of Everett, Franklin J. Foley, III and his wife, Mary of Marlborough, Susan McNamara and her husband, Patrick of Stoneham, Michael E. Foley of Tewksbury, Laura Govostes and her husband, Christopher of Everett and Peter Foley and his wife, Justine of Upton. Sister of Paul Wyrocki and his wife, Barbara of Georgetown, Cathy DiGirolamo and her husband, Anthony of Saugus and the late Gaspar Wyrocki. Loving Grammy of 16 grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Frances' visiting hours in the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, 65 Clark St. (Corner of Main St.), EVERETT, Wednesday, June 12 from 4-8 p.m. Her funeral will be from the funeral home on Thursday at 10 a.m. followed a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 487 Broadway, Everett, at 11 a.m. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Frances' memory to the American Liver Foundation, 188 Needham St., Newton, MA 03461 would be sincerely appreciated. Parking with attendants on duty. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120
Published in The Boston Globe on June 11, 2019
