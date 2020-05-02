|
|
HILL, Frances M. Fran died prematurely of COVID-19 on April 10. Born in London in 1941 to Wilfrid Morris-Airey and Mary Maddams, she lived in Greece and Paris in her 20s, before marrying Frank Hill and moving to the U.S. in 1971. He shared her wanderlust and culinary curiosity. Although divorced in 1982, they remained close friends and will be interred together at Christ Church Georgetown, Washington, D.C. They are also memorialized in Boston's Forest Hills Cemetery. Fran retired to Boston in 2006 after 23 years with Metro North Railroad in NYC. She relished being a New Yorker (while cherishing her British roots) and loved fashion, trivia, teaching ESL, and creating collage, photos, and paintings inspired by her constant travels, including trips to Machu Picchu and Provence. Fran's quirky sense of humor, dry wit, and Scrabble prowess will be greatly missed by daughter Alexis Hill, daughter-in-law Jennifer Fedin, beloved grandson Alexander Fedin-Hill, and relatives in Canada and England.
View the online memorial for Frances M. HILL
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020