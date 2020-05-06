|
|
JULIANO, Frances M. Of Cambridge, age 97 died Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Sunny Acres Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Frances was born in Cambridge on Feb 2, 1923 to Albert & Vittoria Juliano. She was a production worker at BF Goodrich & ended her career at the Youville Hospital in Cambridge. She was an active communicant & volunteer for the Sacred Heart Parish in Watertown. She devoted her life to helping others & cherished time spent with family. She lived her early years after retirement on Cushing Street in Cambridge next door to her sister, Mary & husband Carmen Gentile. Her last 14 years were spent at Sunny Acres, where she received exceptional care & the staff became her second family. Predeceased by siblings Irene Juliano, Rose Vogan, Santos Juliano, Louis Juliano, Caroline Gallagher, Rosario Juliano, Mary Gentile, 3 siblings in Italy. Loving aunt to Floyd & the late Kathy Vogan of Billerica; Jayme, Chris, Chiara & Darianna Cerullo of Billerica, whom she had spent much time with; Paul & Linda Vogan; Joshua & Suzanne Vogan, Matthew & Christopher Vogan of Belmont, to whom she was like a beloved grandmother greatly impacting their lives. Survived by many nieces & nephews: David & Cheryl Gallagher, Robert & Cathy Gallagher, Donna & Rodger Hoffman, William & Debbie Juliano, Paul Juliano, Mark Juliano, John & Linda Juliano, Louis & Denise Juliano, Mary Juliano, Elaine Juliano, & the late Janice Mastorakos, as well as many great-nieces & nephews. Due to precautions surrounding CoVid-19, all arrangements are private & under the care of DeVito Funeral Home of WATERTOWN. A private Burial will take place at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Massachusetts Senior Care Association for PPE donations to protect frontline workers in nursing homes: maseniorcare.org/PPE or Massachusetts Senior Care Foundation, 800 South Street, Suite 280, Waltham, MA 02453.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2020