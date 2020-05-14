Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
McCALL, Frances M. (Nunes) Of Brighton, May 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William McCall. Devoted mother of Winter J. of Sanford, FL, Robert and his wife Julie of Acton, and Beth of Brighton. Loving grandmother of Joseph and his wife Corinne, Elizabeth, Adam and his wife Cassy, Joshua and Ethan. Great-grandmother of James. Sister of Charlene Kealoha. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Service and Interment private. Memorial Mass to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Fran may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society at St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton, MA 02135. For guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara 617 782 1000 Brighton
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020
