FRANCES M. (QUINN) MCKEON

FRANCES M. (QUINN) MCKEON Obituary
McKEON, Frances M. (Quinn) Of New Pond Village, Walpole, formerly of Needham, December 28th. Beloved wife of the late John R. McKeon. Loving mother of Margaret "Peggy" Marscher and her husband Stewart of Walpole, formerly of Needham, Susan Salmonese and her husband Dale of New Milford, CT, and the late John R. McKeon and his surviving wife Therisa of Walpole. Grandmother of Charles, Daniel and Caitlin Marscher. Christopher, Lorae and Sarah Salmonese. John and Michael McKeon. Also survived by three great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Catherine Banks and Carol Brew. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, Thursday, January 2nd, from 8:30 am to 9:30 am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, Needham, at 10 am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Frances' memory to the Shultz's Guesthouse (animal rescue service), 13 Burgess Lane, Dedham 02026.

Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 30, 2019
