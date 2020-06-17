|
MINICHELLO, Frances M. "Fran" (Hickey) Of Swampscott, longtime resident of East Boston, unexpectedly on June 15th at 73 years. Beloved wife of 41 years to William R. Minichello of Swampscott, formerly of East Boston. Loving & proud mother of Boston Police Sergeant Andrew J. Minichello & wife Maria of East Boston. Cherished grandmother of Matthew Daniel. Dear sister of Evelyn M. "Lynn" Wilson & husband R. Lee of NH, James A. Hickey & wife Nancy of VA & the late George B. Hickey, Jr. & his surviving wife Ann Hickey of NH. Devoted daughter of the late Ret. Boston Fire Captain George B. Hickey, Sr. & Evelyn M. (Crotty) Hickey. Also lovingly survived by many loving nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, 4 Godchildren, lifelong friends, extended family & colleagues. Family & friends are invited to attend the Funeral from the Vertuccio & Smith Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE, on Saturday, June 20th at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass at Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), Revere at 10:30 a.m. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Friday from 4-8 p.m. Parking available in lot left of the Funeral Home. All visitors to the Funeral Home are required to wear masks/facial coverings & must practice social distancing as prescribed by the Comm. Of Massachusetts. Funeral Home capacity is limited to 40% of total capacity. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Elks National Foundation, c/o Winthrop Lodge of Elks #1078, 191 Washington Ave., Winthrop, MA 02152 or Mass State Elk's Scholarship Fund, c/o Winthrop Lodge of Elks #1078, 191 Washington Ave., Winthrop, MA 02152. Fran worked for over 47 years for Blue Cross – Blue Shield of Massachusetts, retiring as a Provider Relations Manager. She and her husband were active in the Winthrop Lodge of Elks #1078. Fran was the Past Exalted Ruler (P.E.R.), Past District Deputy (P.D.D.), State Chairman of the Elks National Foundation & an Honorary Lifetime Member (H.L.M.). She was also the past President of the Association of the Notre Dame Alumni. For more information or to send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 18, 2020