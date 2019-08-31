Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for FRANCES MONAHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES M. "FRAN" (MURPHY) MONAHAN

FRANCES M. "FRAN" (MURPHY) MONAHAN Obituary
MONAHAN, Frances M. (Murphy) "Fran" In Seabrook, NH, formerly of Roslindale and Brookline, on August 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Robert H. Monahan, Lt. Brookline Fire Dept. (ret.). Loving mother of Janice Tomlin and her husband Steven of Seabrook, NH, John P. Monahan and his wife Margery of Medfield and the late Robert M. Monahan. Dear sister of John Murphy and his wife Claire of Nashua, NH, the late Barbara Duffy and her surviving husband Frank of Brockton and the late Joseph Larkin. Also survived by her twelve adored grandchildren and thirty cherished great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Tuesday morning, September 3rd from 9:00 -10:30 in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Brookline at 11:00. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 30 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in The Boston Globe from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
