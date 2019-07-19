Boston Globe Obituaries
FRANCES MARIA (CRISAFULLI) MULHALL

FRANCES MARIA (CRISAFULLI) MULHALL Obituary
MULHALL, Frances Maria (Crisafulli) Of Arlington, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on July 17th. Loving mother of Catherine Maria Spack and her husband Stanley of Attleboro, Joseph Daniel of Arlington, Francis Brian of Metairie, Louisiana, Mark Owen of Arlington, Michael Owen of Arlington and Sean Edward of Buzzards Bay, and Ann Marie Briggs and her husband Kevin of Springfield. Devoted grandmother of Kristin Platt of Anchorage, Alaska, Carly Ann Briggs of Allston and Patrick Briggs of Springfield. Great-grandmother of Oscar and Winter Platt. Sister of Grace Ross of Danville, New Hampshire and the late John, Rose and Josephine. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Thursday at 10 am in St. Eulalia Parish, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Frances to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or stjude.org/donate Arrangements under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to send an online condolence.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019
