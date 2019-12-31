|
MILLER, Frances "Franny" (Hicks) Of Brighton, died peacefully and unexpectedly on December 29, 2019, surrounded by loved ones, and in the loving embrace of her daughter and her granddaughter, after a short and courageous battle with cancer. Beautiful wife of the late Douglas "Sonny" Miller. Loving mother to Michelle O'Leary and her husband Trenton of Albertville, Minnesota. Daughter of the late Mildred (Jarvis) and Albert Hicks. Devoted and nurturing grandmother (Nana) to Kylie, Luke, Zoe, Sophia, Isabella and Zaiden. Cherished sister to Allen (Joanne) Hicks, Claire D'Amelio, June (William) DePrimeo, and the late Roberta Bailey, Richard Hicks and Ruth Jundzil. Beloved sister-in-law to Carole Sacino, James (Mary) Mercer, Maureen "Mitzi" Early, Fred (Joanne) Miller and Raymond Miller. Dedicated and caring aunt (and extra parent) to countless nieces and nephews, every single one of whom she loved dearly. Honorary member of the Bligh family, of the Corrib Pub in Brighton. Franny was a gift to everyone who knew her. She loved fiercely, affectionately and unconditionally. She cared deeply. She gave freely and selflessly. She smiled and laughed contagiously. She spoke authentically. She loved nothing more than taking care of people, no matter who they were. There are so many of us who will never feel more loved or cherished by anyone else in the world. Our hearts are broken, but we are so very lucky to have had her in our lives - to call her ours - our Mom, our Nana, our Sister, our Auntie, our Friend, our PERSON. Funeral from the Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr. Brighton Courthouse), BRIGHTON, Saturday, January 4th at 11:30am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Columbkille Church, 321 Market St., Brighton at 12:30pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment private. Visiting Hours Friday, January 3rd from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Franny's honor to the Christmas for the Troops, a charity that she helped to create. Christmas for the Troops Charitable Fund, 396 Market Street, Brighton, MA 02135. Funeral Home handicapped accessible. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.lehmanreen.com Lehman Reen McNamara Brighton 617-782-1000
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 1, 2020