MURPHY, Frances (Whippen) Age 82 of Watertown, Nov. 18, 2020. Beloved wife of Retired Watertown Police Detective Joseph Murphy. Loving mother of Cheryl Schkuta & her husband Andrew and Joseph Murphy & his wife Margot. Cherished Nana to George Schkuta & his wife Kristi, William Schkuta & Andrea Bedell, Jennifer Rose & her husband Reese, Amanda Murphy and Joseph Murphy. Great Nana to Madison Schkuta & Claire Rose. Dear sister of Virgina Murphy, Jane Walsh, Joseph Whippin & Dee, Margaret Savilonis and the late Charlotte Griffin, Harold Whippen, & Ellen Copatch. Sister-in-law to Ann Marie Arington & her husband Richard and many nieces & nephews. All may gather for visiting hours in Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN on Sunday from 3-6 PM and again on Monday at 9 AM, followed by a 11 AM Funeral Mass in Saint Jude's Parish. Burial will be private. Please abide by the COVID-19 social guidelines and also please wear a mask. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com