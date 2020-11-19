1/1
FRANCES (WHIPPEN) MURPHY
MURPHY, Frances (Whippen) Age 82 of Watertown, Nov. 18, 2020. Beloved wife of Retired Watertown Police Detective Joseph Murphy. Loving mother of Cheryl Schkuta & her husband Andrew and Joseph Murphy & his wife Margot. Cherished Nana to George Schkuta & his wife Kristi, William Schkuta & Andrea Bedell, Jennifer Rose & her husband Reese, Amanda Murphy and Joseph Murphy. Great Nana to Madison Schkuta & Claire Rose. Dear sister of Virgina Murphy, Jane Walsh, Joseph Whippin & Dee, Margaret Savilonis and the late Charlotte Griffin, Harold Whippen, & Ellen Copatch. Sister-in-law to Ann Marie Arington & her husband Richard and many nieces & nephews. All may gather for visiting hours in Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN on Sunday from 3-6 PM and again on Monday at 9 AM, followed by a 11 AM Funeral Mass in Saint Jude's Parish. Burial will be private. Please abide by the COVID-19 social guidelines and also please wear a mask. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com


Published in Boston Globe from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Nardone Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Visitation
09:00 AM
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Jude's Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
