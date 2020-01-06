Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
9:00 AM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
Revere, MA
View Map
FRANCES R. (NATALE) CRISTELLO

FRANCES R. (NATALE) CRISTELLO Obituary
CRISTELLO, Frances R. (Natale) Age 100, of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Carmela (Marafino) Natale. Beloved wife of the late Frank J. Cristello. Loving mother of Camille J. Cristello. Caring sister of the late Anna Marotta, Frank Natale and Gilda Pennell. Adored aunt of Mary Ann Marotta, Mary Ann Carvalho and her husband Rick, Janice Natale, Linda Natale and Anthony Cristello and his wife Carol. Also survived by many loving great-nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Frances' life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE on Thursday, January 9th from 4PM to 8PM and again at 9AM Friday morning before leaving in Procession to St. Mary of the Assumption Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 10AM. Entombment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frances' memory to the by visiting For guestbook and directions, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home Revere 1-800-252-1127

View the online memorial for Frances R. (Natale) CRISTELLO
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 7, 2020
