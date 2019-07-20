Boston Globe Obituaries
Services
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
508-583-7272
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
Waitt Funeral Home
850 North Main Street
Brockton, MA 02301
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edith Stein Church
Resources
FRANCES R. (PANUS) GONSKI

FRANCES R. (PANUS) GONSKI Obituary
GONSKI, Frances R. (Panus) Age 105, of Brockton, July 18, 2019. Widow of Stanley Gonski, mother of Theresa & Edward Schurdak of Bridgewater, NJ & Irene & Robert O'Grady of Brockton & a loving grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother, & aunt of many. Daughter of the late Rose & Stanley Panus; sister of the late Stella Karolczyk, Loretta Zardeckas, Edward, Chester & Sophie Panus. All are welcome to Calling Hours Tues., July 23rd from 3-7 p.m. in Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., BROCKTON, her Funeral from Waitt Funeral Home Wed., July 24th at 9 a.m., Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Edith Stein Church and burial at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Alliance Health at West Acres Patient Activity Fund or to . Visit waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 21, 2019
