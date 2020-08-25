|
REGA, Frances Age 70, of Revere, passed away on August 23, 2020 after a long courageous battle with breast cancer. Cherished daughter of the late Elia and Marie (Interrantie) Rega. Dear cousin of Donna Crowe and her husband, James, of Middleton, and Christina Carmody and her husband, Brian. Adored Godmother of Danielle Crowe-Denoncourt. Lifelong friend of Michele Vegelante of Winthrop. Also survived by several loving cousins and friends. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Frances's honor at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 670 Washington Ave. in Revere on Thursday, August 27th at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Frances was a graduate of Revere High School, Boston College, and later went on to Cambridge College where she obtained her Master's Degree in English. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Frances's name to St. Mary of the Assumption Parish. For online guest book please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home
(781) 284-1127
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2020