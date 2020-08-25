Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Assumption Church
670 Washington Ave
Revere, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCES REGA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES REGA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCES REGA Obituary
REGA, Frances Age 70, of Revere, passed away on August 23, 2020 after a long courageous battle with breast cancer. Cherished daughter of the late Elia and Marie (Interrantie) Rega. Dear cousin of Donna Crowe and her husband, James, of Middleton, and Christina Carmody and her husband, Brian. Adored Godmother of Danielle Crowe-Denoncourt. Lifelong friend of Michele Vegelante of Winthrop. Also survived by several loving cousins and friends. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Frances's honor at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, 670 Washington Ave. in Revere on Thursday, August 27th at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett. Frances was a graduate of Revere High School, Boston College, and later went on to Cambridge College where she obtained her Master's Degree in English. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made in Frances's name to St. Mary of the Assumption Parish. For online guest book please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home

(781) 284-1127
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -