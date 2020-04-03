Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eaton Funeral Home
1351 Highland Avenue
Needham, MA 02492
781-444-0201
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCES BOTERO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES S. "FRAN" (RICCI) BOTERO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCES S. "FRAN" (RICCI) BOTERO Obituary
BOTERO, Frances S. "Fran" (Ricci) Passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Born and raised in Needham, she is survived by her only daughter Lisa DeMaio and son-in-law Mark DeMaio, and grandchildren Ava DeMaio and Luca DeMaio, all of Walpole. She was the sister of Doris Barboni of Newton and the late Joseph Ricci. Fran was a graduate of Needham High, Class of 1955, and was a co-owner of Countryside Beauty Salon in Newton with her beloved sister, Doris Barboni. Fran also worked for the Needham School System for many years. Private Visitation will be held at Eaton Funeral Home, followed by a private Graveside Service at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Gifford School, 117 Boston Post Rd., Weston, MA 02493. For obituary, or to share a memory of Fran, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eaton Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -