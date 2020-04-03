|
|
BOTERO, Frances S. "Fran" (Ricci) Passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Born and raised in Needham, she is survived by her only daughter Lisa DeMaio and son-in-law Mark DeMaio, and grandchildren Ava DeMaio and Luca DeMaio, all of Walpole. She was the sister of Doris Barboni of Newton and the late Joseph Ricci. Fran was a graduate of Needham High, Class of 1955, and was a co-owner of Countryside Beauty Salon in Newton with her beloved sister, Doris Barboni. Fran also worked for the Needham School System for many years. Private Visitation will be held at Eaton Funeral Home, followed by a private Graveside Service at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Gifford School, 117 Boston Post Rd., Weston, MA 02493. For obituary, or to share a memory of Fran, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 5, 2020