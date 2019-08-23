|
|
SILVERSTEIN, Frances (Kotock) 95, of Dedham, formerly of Sharon and Randolph, MA, entered into rest Thursday, August 22, 2019. Predeceased by her husband Philip Silverstein. Loving mother of Steven and Susan Silverstein, Barry Silverstein and Maria O'Reilly, and Ann and Owen Breitner. Adored grandmother of Laura Cooper, Dana and Howard Bloom, Jill, Matthew and Nikki Breitner, and great-grandmother of Tayler, Madison and Micah. Loving sister of Marilyn and the late Harold Mallock, and the special aunt of Jerold Tilden, Mark and Susan Tilden, James, Arthur and Robert Mallock and their families. Fran and her daughter, Ann, had a unique and special bond that was unparalleled. Fran was a proud graduate of Thayer Academy and Brown University. A beautiful and elegant woman, she was always impeccably dressed and a shining light at her residence. She delighted in people's comments "You're 95? Impossible!". She was a fabulous cook, accomplished knitter and turned out delicious Jewish feasts and beautiful sweaters. She was the consummate matriarch for all her families - her own, the Tildens, the Silversteins and the Mallocks. She is also survived by her dear friend, Nellie Moore. She was a long-term resident of Hebrew SeniorLife at Roslindale and NewBridge on the Charles at Dedham. At her 90th birthday, she became a Bat Mitzvah, with an audience of 100 people. Her family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at both facilities for their expert and compassionate care. Funeral services will be at the Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, 475 Washington Street, CANTON, MA on Monday, August 26th at 10AM. Burial will be at Sharon Memorial Park, followed by a shiva celebration of her life at the Gloria Fields Pavilion at NewBridge on the Charles, 7000 Great Meadow Road, Dedham, following burial until 7PM and continuing at NewBridge on Tuesday from 1PM to 7PM. Donations in her memory may be made to Hebrew SeniorLife, Development Department, 1200 Centre Street, Boston, MA 02131. Stanetsky Memorial Chapel www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019