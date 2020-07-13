|
SILVERSTEIN, Frances Of Brookline, passed July 11, 2020, at the age of 101. Beloved wife of the late Murray Silverstein. Loving daughter of the late Benjamin and Minnie (Fleischer) Kurinsky. Mother of Margaret Willits and former husband, Keith, and his wife, Denise, and Judi Flamenbaum and former husband, Abe. Grandmother of Meagan O'Reilly and husband, Garrett, Michael Willits and wife, Jenna, Kevin Willits and partner, Sean, and Amy Flamenbaum and partner, Scott. Also survived by great-grandchildren, Padraic Holman, Rhys Holman, Ezra Holman, Asher Holman, Olivia Willits, Jack Cowan and Kaitlyn, and Lilly O'Reilly.
Interment will be private. Donations may be made in Frances' name to Project Bread.org. Arrangements by Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home, JAMAICA PLAIN. [email protected]
