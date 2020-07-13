Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 522-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCES SILVERSTEIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES SILVERSTEIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCES SILVERSTEIN Obituary
SILVERSTEIN, Frances Of Brookline, passed July 11, 2020, at the age of 101. Beloved wife of the late Murray Silverstein. Loving daughter of the late Benjamin and Minnie (Fleischer) Kurinsky. Mother of Margaret Willits and former husband, Keith, and his wife, Denise, and Judi Flamenbaum and former husband, Abe. Grandmother of Meagan O'Reilly and husband, Garrett, Michael Willits and wife, Jenna, Kevin Willits and partner, Sean, and Amy Flamenbaum and partner, Scott. Also survived by great-grandchildren, Padraic Holman, Rhys Holman, Ezra Holman, Asher Holman, Olivia Willits, Jack Cowan and Kaitlyn, and Lilly O'Reilly.

Interment will be private. Donations may be made in Frances' name to Project Bread.org. Arrangements by Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home, JAMAICA PLAIN. [email protected]

MANN RODGERS FUNERAL HOME

(617) 522-2500
Published in The Boston Globe on July 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -