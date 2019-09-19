|
COFFEY, Frances T. "Frannie" (Palumbo) Of Reading, formerly of Taunton and Somerville, Sept. 17th. Beloved mother of Shonna Scalfani and her husband John of Wilmington, Shailagh Coffey and her fianc? Ryan Epps of Methuen, Michael Coffey of Lawrence and Jennifer Matthews and her husband David of Methuen. Daughter of the late Raymond "Louie" and Elizabeth "Lizzie" (Cota) Palumbo. Adoring and loving Nonnie to Juliana, Jackson, Ryan, Benjamin, Leo, and Ciara. Relatives and friends are most respectfully invited to attend a Funeral Mass at St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading, on Monday, Sept. 23rd, at 11am. Visiting Hours at the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St. (corner of Park St. and Rte. 28), NORTH READING, at Reading line, on Sunday, from 4-7 pm. Interment private. Please omit flowers and make donations in Frannie's name to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.
