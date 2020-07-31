|
FISHER, Frances T. (Elliott) Of Revere, July 21, 2020 at 90 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Arthur W. Fisher. Cherished mother of Robert Fisher, David Fisher, both of Billerica, Keith Fisher of Revere and the late Kevin, Arthur and Gail Fisher. Adored grandmother of 11 and great-grandmother of 13. Due to the ongoing restrictions with COVID-19, all Services will be held privately and under the direction of the Paul Buonfiglio Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, REVERE, MA 02151. At the family's request, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Fran's memory to Mass Eye and Ear at The Foundation of the MEEI, Inc., 243 Charles Street, Development Office, Boston, MA 02114 or via www.masseyeandear.org/online-donation-form Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno
Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 1, 2020