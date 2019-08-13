Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCES LAVITA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES T. (COLANTUONE) LAVITA


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCES T. (COLANTUONE) LAVITA Obituary
LaVITA, Frances T. (Colantuone) Of Haverhill, formerly of Melrose, August 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony P. LaVita. Loving father of David LaVita & his wife Karen of Tewksbury, Anthony LaVita & his wife Maryjane of Beverly, Joseph LaVita & his wife Debra of Haverhill, and the late Ronald LaVita. Caring sister of John Colantuone of FL, and the late Joseph Colantuone & his wife Joanne of NH. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Friday, August 23rd, from 4-7PM. A Funeral Service will be held at the Gately Funeral Home on Saturday, August 24th at 10AM. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial in Holy Cross Mausoleum in Malden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ALS Foundation for life, P.O. Box 504, Franklin, MA 02038. For directions & to sign online condolence visit:

www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now