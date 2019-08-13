|
LaVITA, Frances T. (Colantuone) Of Haverhill, formerly of Melrose, August 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony P. LaVita. Loving father of David LaVita & his wife Karen of Tewksbury, Anthony LaVita & his wife Maryjane of Beverly, Joseph LaVita & his wife Debra of Haverhill, and the late Ronald LaVita. Caring sister of John Colantuone of FL, and the late Joseph Colantuone & his wife Joanne of NH. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Friday, August 23rd, from 4-7PM. A Funeral Service will be held at the Gately Funeral Home on Saturday, August 24th at 10AM. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial in Holy Cross Mausoleum in Malden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ALS Foundation for life, P.O. Box 504, Franklin, MA 02038. For directions & to sign online condolence visit:
www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
781-665-1949
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019