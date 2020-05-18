Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
William J. Gormley Funeral Home
2055 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA 02132
(617) 323-8600
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCES NEEDHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES T. (DALY) NEEDHAM

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCES T. (DALY) NEEDHAM Obituary
NEEDHAM, Frances T. (Daly) Of Canton, formerly of Roslindale and Jamaica Plain, May 17, 2010. Beloved wife of the late Francis P. Needham. Loving mother of Michael P. Needham of Roslindale, Teresa T. Smith and her husband Wayne of WV, Linda M. MacDonald and her husband Dan of Canton, Eileen M. Montville and her husband Robert E. of North Attleboro, Mark E. Needham and his wife Barbara of West Roxbury, and John J. Needham of TX. Devoted grandmother of Melissa, Megan, Robert, Daniel, Scott and Mary. Sister of Eugene Daly of Dennis and the late Catherine Needham. Funeral Services will be private. For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William J. Gormley Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -