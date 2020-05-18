|
NEEDHAM, Frances T. (Daly) Of Canton, formerly of Roslindale and Jamaica Plain, May 17, 2010. Beloved wife of the late Francis P. Needham. Loving mother of Michael P. Needham of Roslindale, Teresa T. Smith and her husband Wayne of WV, Linda M. MacDonald and her husband Dan of Canton, Eileen M. Montville and her husband Robert E. of North Attleboro, Mark E. Needham and his wife Barbara of West Roxbury, and John J. Needham of TX. Devoted grandmother of Melissa, Megan, Robert, Daniel, Scott and Mary. Sister of Eugene Daly of Dennis and the late Catherine Needham. Funeral Services will be private. For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2020