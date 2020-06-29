|
|
PIERCE, Frances T. (Martines) Age 89, of Bedford, born in Arlington and died on Saturday, June 27, 2020, following a brief period of declining health. She was raised in Bedford and was the daughter of the late James and Mary Martines and was the loving wife of the late Frank Pierce. Frances' family owned Blue Ribbon Dairy of Bedford. She was one of the girls in the office and she loved her time spent working as a bookkeeper at the dairy. Frances enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family. She was the loving mother of George J. Sherman and his wife Karen of Framingham, Cheryl Cook and her husband Don of Billerica, and Gary Sherman and his wife Linda of Billerica. Loving grandmother of six: Robert Adamson, Courtney Powers, Jennifer Dean, Lisa Snow, Gary Sherman, Jr. and Ashley Melvin. Great-grandmother of eleven. She is also survived by her brother Joseph and his wife Mary Martines of Carlisle and many dear nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Frank and his wife Joanne Martines, formerly of Bedford. Due to current health restrictions, Frances' family will honor, remember, and Celebrate her Life privately. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Frances' name may be sent to the . Shawsheen Funeral Home, BEDFORD. www.shawsheenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2020