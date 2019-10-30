Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0500
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
8:00 AM - 8:30 AM
George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
456 High Street
Dedham, MA 02026
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Susanna's Church
Dedham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCES VELARDO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES T. (LIZIO) VELARDO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCES T. (LIZIO) VELARDO Obituary
VELARDO, Frances T. (Lizio) Of Dedham, October 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gasper B. Velardo. Sister of Ruth A. Cannata of Foxboro, and the late Anna M. Kelley, Elanore N. Clement, and Robert A. Lizio. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Saturday, Nov. 2 from 8:00-8:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Susanna's Church, Dedham at 9:00am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frances' memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -