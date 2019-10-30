|
VELARDO, Frances T. (Lizio) Of Dedham, October 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Gasper B. Velardo. Sister of Ruth A. Cannata of Foxboro, and the late Anna M. Kelley, Elanore N. Clement, and Robert A. Lizio. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Visitation at the George F. Doherty & Sons Wilson-Cannon Funeral Home, 456 High St., DEDHAM, Saturday, Nov. 2 from 8:00-8:30am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Susanna's Church, Dedham at 9:00am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Brookdale Cemetery, Dedham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Frances' memory to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. Online guestbook and directions at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Dedham 781-326-0500
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 31, 2019