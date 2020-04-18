|
BOWEN, Frances Theresa (O'Brien) Age 96, of Sharon, formerly of Largo, Florida and South Kingston, Rhode Island, passed away April 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paul C Bowen. Loving mother of Paul D. Bowen (Kimberly) of Foxboro, Gary Bowen (Monique) of Cumberland, RI, Lesley King (Thomas) of Largo, FL, Wayne Bowen (Maureen) of East Bridgewater, and James Bowen of Largo, FL. Cherished grandmother to Sarah Martin, Emily Gustus, Matthew Bowen, Nicholas Bowen, Kara Moran and Megan D'Antonio. Also survived by many great-grandchildren. Fran worked for State Street Bank when she met her soulmate, Paul, after the war and moved to Sharon in 1950 where they raised their family. Fran enjoyed her children's sports activities and was a member of the Taunton Yacht Club. She spent her retired life with Paul between Largo, FL and Matunuck, RI. In accordance with the CDC's current restrictions on gathering, all services will be held privately. Arrangements by O'Neill Funeral Home, CUMBERLAND, RI. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020