HOWARD, Frances V. (Barauskas) Of Dorchester, originally from South Boston, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. She was 93.
Predeceased by her husband, Victor A. Howard. Loving mother of Frances McGeough of Quincy, Patricia Devine and her husband Thomas of Moraga, CA, Phyllis Howard and her partner Barbara Jarvis of Dorchester and Victor J. Howard and his wife Nancy of Newport, RI. Proud grandmother and great-grandmother to Jessica Sherlock and her husband Christopher and daughters Samantha and Victoria, Emily Donadini and her fiance George Novo and her daughter Kelsey Devlin, Phillip Donadini and his daughter Teegan Rose, Patrick Devine, Ryan Devine and his wife Holly, Rory DeShazer and her husband Tyler and children Owen and Riley, Andrew Howard, James Sherrod and his wife Bridget and daughter Emma, and Amanda Repp and her husband Eric and daughters Kennedy and Dakota. Lovingly called "sissy" by her siblings, Stella Demsky, Nellie Fratic, Anna Starsiak, and John and Joseph Barauskas, and many nieces and nephews.
Frances graduated from South Boston High School. She worked for 30 years as a paraprofessional at the Emerson and Condon Schools within the Boston Public School system. She loved cooking, reading, going to the beach and time with her family. She enjoyed trips with Kit Clark, Castle Island Association and Senior Group at Florian Hall.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Friday, December 27th, 4-8 PM, in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Saturday, December 28th prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, 251 Neponset Ave., Dorchester, at 10 AM. Burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Boston. Contributions can be made to Castle Island Association, P.O. Box 342 South Boston, MA 02127, or St. Joseph's Indian School, 1301 North Main St., Chamberlain, SD 57325. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 24, 2019