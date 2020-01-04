Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
477 Washington Street
Wellesley, MA 02482
(781) 235-4100
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCES VICIDOMINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCES (VIRGONA) VICIDOMINO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCES (VIRGONA) VICIDOMINO Obituary
VICIDOMINO, Frances (Virgona) Of Framingham, formerly of Wellesley and Bay Shore, NY, passed away peacefully at the age of 95, in the presence of her loving family, on January 2, 2020. Predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Vincent. Devoted mother of Joseph Vicidomino and his wife Carol of Dover and John Vicidomino and his partner Kristin Dupre of Falmouth. Loving "Nannie" of grandchildren Meghann Freni (Jonathan) of Needham, Matthew Vicidomino (Kristen) of Medfield, Steven and Brett Vicidomino of Brighton, and great-grandchildren Ryan, Colin, and Nora Freni, and Patrick Vicidomino. Loving sister of JoAnne Crofut of Lompoc, CA. Predeceased by her brothers Angelo Virgona and Samuel Virgona. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, January 7, at 10:00am, at St. Paul Church, 502 Washington St., Wellesley, followed by interment in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 1:30pm, where she will be buried with her beloved Vincent. Relatives and friends kindly invited. The family wishes to thank the staff of Carmel Terrace Assisted Living in Framingham and the Miriam Boyd Parlin Hospice Residence in Wayland for their loving care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, friends may wish to donate to either of these two organizations. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -