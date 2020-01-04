|
VICIDOMINO, Frances (Virgona) Of Framingham, formerly of Wellesley and Bay Shore, NY, passed away peacefully at the age of 95, in the presence of her loving family, on January 2, 2020. Predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Vincent. Devoted mother of Joseph Vicidomino and his wife Carol of Dover and John Vicidomino and his partner Kristin Dupre of Falmouth. Loving "Nannie" of grandchildren Meghann Freni (Jonathan) of Needham, Matthew Vicidomino (Kristen) of Medfield, Steven and Brett Vicidomino of Brighton, and great-grandchildren Ryan, Colin, and Nora Freni, and Patrick Vicidomino. Loving sister of JoAnne Crofut of Lompoc, CA. Predeceased by her brothers Angelo Virgona and Samuel Virgona. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, January 7, at 10:00am, at St. Paul Church, 502 Washington St., Wellesley, followed by interment in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 1:30pm, where she will be buried with her beloved Vincent. Relatives and friends kindly invited. The family wishes to thank the staff of Carmel Terrace Assisted Living in Framingham and the Miriam Boyd Parlin Hospice Residence in Wayland for their loving care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, friends may wish to donate to either of these two organizations. Online guestbook at gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons Wellesley 781-235-4100
Published in The Boston Globe from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020