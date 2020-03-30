Boston Globe Obituaries
FRANCES "FRAN" (KELLY) WATERS

WATERS, Frances "Fran" (Kelly) Of Dorchester, passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John F. Waters. Loving mother of Kevin F. of Mansfield, John "Jack" F., Jr. of Easton, and Edward X. of Dorchester. Devoted grandmother of Kevin, Jr., James, Mary, Katie, Annie, and Ellie. Dear sister of Mary Cass, Patricia Martin, Joe Kelly, and the late Helen O'Brien, James Kelly, Ann Mullen, and Eddie Kelly. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Due to the current health crisis, Visitation and Funeral Services will remain private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fran's memory to . For expressions of sympathy, www.oconnorandson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 1, 2020
