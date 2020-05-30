|
WALLACH, Francesca Anne (Squadrito) Passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020 at the Rosewood Nursing Home in Peabody, Massachusetts. Cherished wife of Prof. Dr. Donald F.H. Wallach, she is survived by her beloved and only son Derek Francis Wallach. She will be fondly remembered as a beautiful, kind, charming lady, always putting others before herself. She was a selfless and intelligent woman with a witty sense of humor. She had a heart of gold and the soul of an angel. She was an adoring, dedicated wife and a wonderful, loving, caring mother. She will be missed tremendously by her son, all her nieces and nephews, and many of her friends throughout the world, whose hearts she profoundly touched. She will be buried with her husband at the National Cemetery in Freiburg, Germany. Arrangements were made by the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, PEABODY. To view online obituary and sign guestbook, visit www.ccbfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020