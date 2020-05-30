Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
82 Lynn Street
Peabody, MA 01960
(978) 531-0472
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCESCA WALLACH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCESCA ANNE (SQUADRITO) WALLACH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCESCA ANNE (SQUADRITO) WALLACH Obituary
WALLACH, Francesca Anne (Squadrito) Passed away peacefully on May 11, 2020 at the Rosewood Nursing Home in Peabody, Massachusetts. Cherished wife of Prof. Dr. Donald F.H. Wallach, she is survived by her beloved and only son Derek Francis Wallach. She will be fondly remembered as a beautiful, kind, charming lady, always putting others before herself. She was a selfless and intelligent woman with a witty sense of humor. She had a heart of gold and the soul of an angel. She was an adoring, dedicated wife and a wonderful, loving, caring mother. She will be missed tremendously by her son, all her nieces and nephews, and many of her friends throughout the world, whose hearts she profoundly touched. She will be buried with her husband at the National Cemetery in Freiburg, Germany. Arrangements were made by the Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home, PEABODY. To view online obituary and sign guestbook, visit www.ccbfuneral.com

View the online memorial for Francesca Anne (Squadrito) WALLACH
Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCESCA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Conway, Cahill-Brodeur Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -