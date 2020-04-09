|
FROST, Francesca M. "Franny" Age 85, of Cohasset, formerly of South Boston, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on April 6th, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Vincenzo and Maria (Falzone) Viola. Beloved mother of Charles Stamnos and wife Patty of Hull, Linda Gallagher and husband John of Cohasset, Steven Stamnos and partner Donna of Quincy, John Frost and wife Patty of Warwick, RI and the late Vanessa Stamnos. Loving sister of Joanne McEachern and her late husband Paul of Roslindale and the late Vincent Viola and his surviving wife Carol of Fort Lauderdale, FL. Loving Nana of Adam, Alex, Daria, Molly, Brittany, Christine, Gregory, Danny, and Joseph. Also survived by four great-grandchildren, four nephews and one niece. Franny was born on September 6th, 1934 and raised in the South End of Boston. She thoroughly enjoyed helping people and caring for others, which was displayed through her long career as a Nurse's Aide at the Marion Manor in South Boston, and volunteering at the Cohasset Senior Center. She was an avid scrabble player, and truly enjoyed playing with friends and family, and more recently with the students of Notre Dame High School. Her fun-loving nature and great wit will be sorely missed by her many close friends and family. A celebration of Franny's life will be announced at a later date. Please, take a moment to leave words of comfort on her tribute page so that the family may read them and be informed of dates as they become available at https://www.mcnamara-sparrell.com/obituary/FrancescaFranny-Frost. Additionally, please feel free to mail stories, notes or spirituals to the funeral home and they will be given directly to Franny's family. In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Franny may be made to the Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. McNamara- Sparrell Funeral Homes 781.383.0200
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 12, 2020