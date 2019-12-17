|
|
CEDRONE, Francesca Maria Of Newton, passed away on Friday evening December 13th, 2019 at the Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston at the age of 22.
Born on December 24, 1996 in Newton; beloved daughter of Franco and Angela (Caruso) Cedrone, Francesca was a lifelong resident of Newton.
Francesca graduated from Newton North High School with the Class of 2015; and furthered her education by enrolling at Regis College graduating this past May with a Bachelor's Degree in Social Work and planned to continue on and obtain her Master's Degree.
The key focus of Francesca's life was her family, she loved being home and loved being around her family both immediate and extended family. She enjoyed singing with her Glee Club and was looking forward to making a difference in the world with her Social Work.
Francesca is survived by her beloved parents Franco & Angela (Caruso) Cedrone; her loving siblings Angelo Cedrone and Adriana Cedrone, both of Newton; her maternal grandparents Pasquale & Michela Caruso; her paternal grandmother Antoinetta Cedrone all of Newton; maternal great grandmother Angela Butera of Platania, Italy; her dear aunts & uncles Maria Alfeo and her husband Joe of Waltham; Anthony Caruso of Natick; Bruno Cedrone of Newton; and Cesidia Baugniet and her husband Didier of Waltham. In addition she leaves many great-aunts, great-uncles, and numerous cousins.
She was the paternal granddaughter of the late Mario Cedrone.
Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend Funeral Services in Celebration of Francesca's Life from the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody Street, WALTHAM on Friday morning, Dec. 20th at 9:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Newton Cemetery. Visiting Hours will be held in the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons on Thursday, Dec. 19th from 2 - 8 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in Francesca's Memory to the Francesca M. Cedrone Family Fund, c/o The Village Bank, 411 Watertown Street, Newton, MA 02458. For guestbook & additional information, please refer to; BrascoFuneralHome.com
Waltham 781-893-6260
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 18, 2019