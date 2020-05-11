|
|
CARCIA, Francesca P. (Caminita) Of Somerville, May 7. Beloved wife of the late Carmelo Carcia. Devoted mother of Paula Tumber and her husband Wayne of Groton, Adriana Salerno and her husband Michael of Salem, NH. Loving grandmother of Cynthia Friedman and her husband Adam, Mary Jo Ferrick and her husband Stephen, Diana Coco and her husband Salvatore of Dracut, Kelly Tumber and her partner Daniella Winkler, Joseph Salerno and his Fianc? Nicole Jacques, and Jessica Parziale and her husband David. Cherished great-grandmother of 8. Dear sister of Laura Beninati, five late sisters and one late brother. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Francesca's name to American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852. Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on May 13, 2020