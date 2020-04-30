Boston Globe Obituaries
DeVito Funeral Home
761 Mount Auburn Street
Watertown, MA 02472
617-924-3445
FRANCESCO ELEUTERIO CIARLONE

CIARLONE, Francesco Eleuterio Of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on April 29th. Beloved husband of Maria (Tuccinardi) Ciarlone. Devoted father of Rocco Ciarlone and his wife Sandra of Arlington, Mena Ciarlone of Cambridge and Patricia Ciarlone of Cambridge. Dear grandfather of Samantha DerTorossian, Christopher Ciarlone and MaryBeth Ciarlone. Brother of Josephine LaRocca. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements are private and are under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN. A private entombment will be held in Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. Please visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 3, 2020
