CAVARETTA, Francesco P. "Frank" Of Malden, passed away June 23, 2020 at the age of 94. Cherished father of Frank Cavaretta of Malden. A World War II Veteran. Member of the Local 534 and Boston Plasterers and Cement Mason's Union. A loving father and friend. God Bless. We will miss you. A Graveside Prayer Service was held Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Arrangements are under the direction of the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, REVERE, MA 02151. Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2020