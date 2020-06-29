Boston Globe Obituaries
Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home
128 Revere Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-3376
FRANCESCO P. CAVARETTA

FRANCESCO P. CAVARETTA Obituary
CAVARETTA, Francesco P. "Frank" Of Malden, passed away June 23, 2020 at the age of 94. Cherished father of Frank Cavaretta of Malden. A World War II Veteran. Member of the Local 534 and Boston Plasterers and Cement Mason's Union. A loving father and friend. God Bless. We will miss you. A Graveside Prayer Service was held Monday, June 29, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Arrangements are under the direction of the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, REVERE, MA 02151. Paul Buonfiglio & Sons ~ Bruno Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on June 30, 2020
