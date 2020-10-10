1/
FRANCESCO "CHIP" PIATTI
PIATTI, Francesco "Chip" Age 74, of Cambridge, MA passed away on Oct. 8, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Son of Frank and Adeline Piatti, Chip worked with many children throughout the years including those in Medford Public Schools, teaching architecture and design, Boston Public Schools where he taught arts and sciences, as well as St. Paul's Boy Choir School, Innovations Summer Camp in Newton, B.C. High School theater program, and the Jewish Community Center in Revere. Until recently, he had been an instructor at Boston Architectural College and led architectural educational tours. At the start of his career he taught at the School of Mission Church and Brooklyn (NY) Ethical Culture School. He also directed and produced theater productions at M.I.T. and had interests in puppeteering, racing and tennis. Of deep faith, Chip was active in the parish community of St. Paul's, Cambridge where he had sung with the schola of the Choir School and directed the repainting of the church and Chapel renovations. He was also a cantor at St. Stephen's Church in the North End. Chip was a teacher, mentor and friend to many, enriching our lives with his love of architecture, theater, roadside diners, and travel. Chip leaves behind his sister Mary Murphy and brothers Stephen and Phillip. A visitation will be held in St Paul's Church, Bow & Arrow Sts. (Harvard Square), Cambridge on Wednesday, Oct. 14 from 9am to 10am followed by a Funeral Mass at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. COVID Restrictions require visitors to wear masks and adhere to social distancing. Interment Cambridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Chip's memory to the St. Paul's Choir School, 29 Mt. Auburn St., Cambridge, MA 02138. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 617-484-2534 617-547-1500


Published in Boston Globe from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St Paul's Church
OCT
14
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St Paul's Church
Funeral services provided by
Brown & Hickey Funeral Home
36 Trapelo Road
Belmont, MA 02478
617-484-2534
