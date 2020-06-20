|
CARROLL, Francine Bouillon Passed away on June 19th, 2020, six months shy of her 100th birthday, leaving bereft scores of friends, family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Born on Dec 22nd, 1920, in Paris, France, Francine was an active member of the Maquis (the French resistance) and was captured by German forces in July 1944. She escaped from a POW train bound for Germany and spent the rest of the war in the care of the nuns at St. Anne's Convent in Soulzbach, France. Francine came to the US in 1945 on a speaking tour of American colleges to raise money for the rebuilding of post-war France. She met and married James Carroll in 1947-48 and raised 3 children in suburban NY. In 1970 she moved to NYC, where she lived for the next 30 years, before moving to Newton, MA, where she spent the remainder of her life at Golda Meir House. Francine is survived by her children Christopher W. Carroll, Honorable Martine Carroll, and Bruce T. Carroll, their spouses Jack Ahern and Jennifer Murphy, her grandchildren Christopher J. Ahern and his wife Michelle, Travis J. Ahern and his wife Lisa, Ian J. Carroll and Emma K. Carroll, and her great-grandchildren Sean, Ryan, and Sloane. A Memorial Service is being planned.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020