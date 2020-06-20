Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home
56 Washington Street
Wellesley Hills, MA 02481
(781) 235-1481
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCINE CARROLL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCINE BOUILLON CARROLL


1920 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCINE BOUILLON CARROLL Obituary
CARROLL, Francine Bouillon Passed away on June 19th, 2020, six months shy of her 100th birthday, leaving bereft scores of friends, family, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Born on Dec 22nd, 1920, in Paris, France, Francine was an active member of the Maquis (the French resistance) and was captured by German forces in July 1944. She escaped from a POW train bound for Germany and spent the rest of the war in the care of the nuns at St. Anne's Convent in Soulzbach, France. Francine came to the US in 1945 on a speaking tour of American colleges to raise money for the rebuilding of post-war France. She met and married James Carroll in 1947-48 and raised 3 children in suburban NY. In 1970 she moved to NYC, where she lived for the next 30 years, before moving to Newton, MA, where she spent the remainder of her life at Golda Meir House. Francine is survived by her children Christopher W. Carroll, Honorable Martine Carroll, and Bruce T. Carroll, their spouses Jack Ahern and Jennifer Murphy, her grandchildren Christopher J. Ahern and his wife Michelle, Travis J. Ahern and his wife Lisa, Ian J. Carroll and Emma K. Carroll, and her great-grandchildren Sean, Ryan, and Sloane. A Memorial Service is being planned. Donations in her name can be made to at Henry J. Burke & Sons BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -