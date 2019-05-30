Home

JAMES, Francine Age 87, formerly of Braintree and Oak Bluffs, died in New York on May 12, 2019. Francine was born in Boston on January 30, 1932 to Grace Roberts. Francine was a longtime volunteer in Boston Public Schools, worked in the Mayor's Office of Education, and was assistant to the Martha's Vineyard Superintendent of Schools. Prior to retiring in 1999, Francine was Special Assistant at the Supportive Day Program for Seniors on Martha's Vineyard. Francine is survived by her daughters, Paula, Karen, Stephanie and Francine and grandchildren, Erica, Crystel, Kyle and Sydney. She was predeceased by her former husband, Paul James and her son, Howard. A Memorial Service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church, Vineyard Haven, MA on June 15th at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the MV Center for Living (https://mvcenter4living.org).

Published in The Boston Globe on May 31, 2019
