Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
971 Saratoga Street
East Boston, MA 02128
(617) 569-0990
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Joseph - St. Lazarus Church
59 Ashley St.
East Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCINE D'ANDREA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCINE M. (RUGGIERO) D'ANDREA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCINE M. (RUGGIERO) D'ANDREA Obituary
D'ANDREA, Francine M. (Ruggiero) Lifelong resident of Orient Hieghts, East Boston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Loving daughter of the late Carmine and Josephine (DeSantis) Ruggiero. Devoted and beloved mother of Carmine "Chuck" D'Andrea and his wife, Jeanne, of Reading. Adored grandmother of Nicole D'Andrea of Reading. Dear sister of Lois Bartolomeau of East Boston and Virginia Skoczylas of Winthrop. Also survived by many nephews. Family and friends will honor Francine's life by gathering on Tuesday, August 18th, at St. Joseph - St. Lazarus Church, 59 Ashley St., East Boston, for an 11:00 AM Funeral Mass in celebration of Francine's life. Services will conclude with Francine being laid to rest privately at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For more information please visit www.ruggieromh.com or call 617-569-0990.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruggiero Family Memorial Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -