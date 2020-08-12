|
|
D'ANDREA, Francine M. (Ruggiero) Lifelong resident of Orient Hieghts, East Boston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Loving daughter of the late Carmine and Josephine (DeSantis) Ruggiero. Devoted and beloved mother of Carmine "Chuck" D'Andrea and his wife, Jeanne, of Reading. Adored grandmother of Nicole D'Andrea of Reading. Dear sister of Lois Bartolomeau of East Boston and Virginia Skoczylas of Winthrop. Also survived by many nephews. Family and friends will honor Francine's life by gathering on Tuesday, August 18th, at St. Joseph - St. Lazarus Church, 59 Ashley St., East Boston, for an 11:00 AM Funeral Mass in celebration of Francine's life. Services will conclude with Francine being laid to rest privately at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For more information please visit www.ruggieromh.com or call 617-569-0990.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020