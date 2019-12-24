|
GLADDING, Francine M. (Schifano) Lifelong resident of Medford, December 23rd. Beloved wife of Dave S. Gladding. Devoted mother of Nicole M. Gladding and David J. Gladding. Loving Frana of Adriana "Ada" Gladding. Cherished daughter of Rose and the late Joseph Schifano. Dear sister of Rose E. Hines and her husband George. Also survived by many loving family members and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit with the family on Saturday, December 28th, from 8:30 through 10:30 AM, at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford, at 11 AM. Services will conclude with Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Francine's name to the MSPCA-Angell, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 26, 2019