|
|
McGETTRICK, Francine M. Lifelong resident of Jamaica Plain, passed away unexpectedly on June 6, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Francis M. and Elizabeth C. (Brophy) McGettrick. Loving sister of the late Andrew McGettrick, Ann Bove, Charles McGettrick, and Mary McGettrick. Also survived by several cousins and many close friends and neighbors. Francine was a longtime faithful parishioner of St. John Chrysostom Church, West Roxbury. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Monday, June 10 from 4-7pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home Tuesday, June 11 at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John Chrysostom Church, West Roxbury at 10am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Roslindale. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Francine's memory to the MSPCA, 350 South Huntington Ave., Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. Online guestbook and directions at pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray-F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617-325-2000
Published in The Boston Globe from June 8 to June 9, 2019