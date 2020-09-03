MILLER, Francine R. (Chaput) Of Homosassa, FL, formerly of Wakefield, MA, died peacefully on August 18, 2020, after a brief illness. Beloved wife and companion of 10 years to Timothy L. Miller. She is also survived by her adored cat, Gunny. Daughter of the late Arthur S. and Mildred E. Chaput. Loving mother of Ellen Miceli and her husband, Phil, of Haverhill; her son, Mark Gamrecki of Wakefield; and her late daughter, Karyn Gamrecki Zaino. Proud and loving grandmother of Tayla and Aaron Zaino of Melrose and Brian Lundenberg of Plymouth, MN. Sister of Paul Chaput and his wife, Carol Forte, of Wakefield, Edward Chaput of Wakefield and his companion, Vickie White, James Chaput and his wife, Cynthia Peach, of Wakefield, Bill Chaput and his wife, Danielle, of Tewksbury, and John Chaput and his companion, Ines Davila, and the late Joseph Chaput. Sister-in-law of Douglas and Diane Miller of Harrisville, NH. Caring and loving aunt to numerous nieces, nephews, and their families. Fran worked in several departments at MIT before retiring as a Human Resources Representative in the Research Laboratory of Electronics (RLE). She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, attending live performances, the beach, and traveling with her friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family greatly appreciates all the love and support shown during this difficult time. Fran will be sorely missed by her many family members and friends. If you wish, a donation to a charity of your choice
