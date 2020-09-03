1/1
FRANCINE R. (CHAPUT) MILLER
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FRANCINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MILLER, Francine R. (Chaput) Of Homosassa, FL, formerly of Wakefield, MA, died peacefully on August 18, 2020, after a brief illness. Beloved wife and companion of 10 years to Timothy L. Miller. She is also survived by her adored cat, Gunny. Daughter of the late Arthur S. and Mildred E. Chaput. Loving mother of Ellen Miceli and her husband, Phil, of Haverhill; her son, Mark Gamrecki of Wakefield; and her late daughter, Karyn Gamrecki Zaino. Proud and loving grandmother of Tayla and Aaron Zaino of Melrose and Brian Lundenberg of Plymouth, MN. Sister of Paul Chaput and his wife, Carol Forte, of Wakefield, Edward Chaput of Wakefield and his companion, Vickie White, James Chaput and his wife, Cynthia Peach, of Wakefield, Bill Chaput and his wife, Danielle, of Tewksbury, and John Chaput and his companion, Ines Davila, and the late Joseph Chaput. Sister-in-law of Douglas and Diane Miller of Harrisville, NH. Caring and loving aunt to numerous nieces, nephews, and their families. Fran worked in several departments at MIT before retiring as a Human Resources Representative in the Research Laboratory of Electronics (RLE). She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, attending live performances, the beach, and traveling with her friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family greatly appreciates all the love and support shown during this difficult time. Fran will be sorely missed by her many family members and friends. If you wish, a donation to a charity of your choice may be made in her honor.

View the online memorial for Francine R. (Chaput) MILLER


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved