Croswell Funeral Home
19 Bow St.
North Reading, MA 01864
978-664-3031
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Croswell Funeral Home
19 Bow St.
North Reading, MA 01864
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Trinity Evangelical Church,
105 Haverhill St.
North Reading , MA
HECKMAN, Francis A. "Hecky" Of North Reading, formerly of Rockville, MD and PA, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on August 7, 2020, at age 96. He was the beloved husband of 66 years to Hisako "Saki" Heckman; loving father of James Heckman and his wife Ann Marie, Mark Heckman and his wife Brenda, Kathryn Anderson and her husband Kenneth and Jeffrey Heckman and his wife Lisa; grandfather of Justin, Stephanie and Austin Heckman, Tammi and Mark Heckman, Chelsea Seapy and her husband Corey and Ian Anderson, Sarah and Jacob Heckman; great-grandfather of Kayla, Kiera, Troy and Liam. Brother of the late Mary Heckman and son of the late Leon and Katie (Long) Heckman. Funeral will be held on Thursday, August 13 at the Trinity Evangelical Church, 105 Haverhill St., North Reading at 10:00 AM (the service will be live streamed). Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, August 12, from 5 to 7 PM at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow St., NORTH READING. interment in Riverside Cemetery in North Reading. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his memory to the American Kidney Fund. https://www.kidneyfund.org/about-us/# He was a U.S. Army Air Corps veteran of WW II, a retired electron microscopist and research scientist. Croswell Funeral Home North Reading (978) 664-3031 www.croswellfuneralhome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 11, 2020
