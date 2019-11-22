|
McCARTHY, Francis A. Jr. "Frank" McCarthy, Francis A. "Frank" Jr., --- of Hull, formerly of Quincy, November 18th. Cherished son of Francis A. and the late Sheila (Sullivan) McCarthy. Dear brother of Paula Straccamoro of Hampton, NH, Kathy Phillips and her husband Eric of Duxbury, and Brian M. McCarthy of Tewksbury. Loving uncle of Nicole Phillips, Jake Straccamoro, Jaime Phillips and Kirsten Straccamoro. Caring nephew of Sharon Sullivan, Mary Ellen Sullivan and her husband Norman, Pam Shinnick and her husband Steve and Kathy Connolly. Frank is also survived by many loving cousins and friends. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Tuesday, November 26th at 9 AM followed by a funeral mass celebrated in St. Francis Of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Monday 4 - 8 PM. Frank's family requests that you wear a shade of blue clothing on the day of his service to honor his memory. To leave a message of condolence, please visit
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 23, 2019