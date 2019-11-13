|
SOUSA, Francis A. Of Lynnfield, Nov. 11, Veterans Day. Husband of the late Marie (Martin) Sousa. Father of Mary-Lynda Daley and her husband Charles of Cohasset, Andrea Abbruzzese and her husband David of Kingston, Jay Sousa of Burlington, VT, Jayne Reed and her husband Allan of Warwick, RI and the late Martin Sousa. Brother of Joseph, Albert, Phillip, & William Sousa, and the late Edna Reed. Grandfather of Bronwen Santacroce & husband James, C. Grant Daley & wife Allison, Erin Abbruzzese, Burke Reed & fianc?e Haley Osbourne, and Allyn Reed. Great-grandfather of Caroline, William, & Reese Santacroce and Grace, Charlie, & Thomas Daley. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Monday, at 10AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Maria Goretti Church, 112 Chestnut St., Lynnfield, at 11 o'clock. Relatives and friends may call at the Funeral Home on Sunday from 12-3PM. Interment, St. Patrick Cemetery, Stoneham. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Iris Society of Massachusetts, 42 Monument St., Medford, MA 02155-6716, or to the . For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 14, 2019