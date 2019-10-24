|
SULLIVAN, Rev. Francis A., SJ Of Weston on October 23, 2019. Beloved son of the late George B. & Bessie H. (Peterson) Sullivan. Brother of the late George, Paul and Edmund Sullivan. Also survived by nieces and nephews as well as his many Jesuit Brothers. Reposing at Campion Center, 319 Concord Rd., WESTON. Visiting Hours Monday, October 28 from 3-5 pm, with a prayer service at 4:30 pm. Concelebrated Funeral Mass in the Chapel of the Holy Spirit, Campion Center, on Tuesday, October 29 at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are invited. Interment will follow in Campion Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jesuit Community, Campion Center, 319 Concord Rd., Weston, MA 02493 to support its ministry of care for elderly and infirm Jesuits. Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 617-524-0861
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 27, 2019