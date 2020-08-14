Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lambert Funeral Home
1799 Elm St
Manchester, NH 03104
603-625-6951
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCIS GALLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCIS C. "CHUCK" GALLO


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCIS C. "CHUCK" GALLO Obituary
GALLO, Francis C. "Chuck" Age 73, of Hooksett, NH, formerly of Medway, MA and East Boston, MA, died August 9, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Boston, MA on August 28, 1946 to Frank and Angelina (LoConte) Gallo. He lived in Massachusetts in East Boston, Malden, Medway and Shrewsbury and Altamonte Springs, FL. He moved to Hooksett three years ago. He earned a Bachelor's degree from Bentley College and a Master's degree from Framingham State College. Chuck was a school business administrator for the school districts of Wellesley, MA and Medway, MA before working for the University of Central Florida in Orlando, FL. He most recently worked for the school district of Framingham, MA. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathleen M. (Rielly) Gallo of Hooksett, NH, two children, Lisa Paterson and her husband Gabriel of Worcester, MA, and Frank Gallo of Orlando, FL, and his sister Paula Desimone and her husband Joseph of Natick, MA. There are no Services planned at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the . To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory Manchester, NH

View the online memorial for Francis C. "Chuck" GALLO
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lambert Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -