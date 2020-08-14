|
|
GALLO, Francis C. "Chuck" Age 73, of Hooksett, NH, formerly of Medway, MA and East Boston, MA, died August 9, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in Boston, MA on August 28, 1946 to Frank and Angelina (LoConte) Gallo. He lived in Massachusetts in East Boston, Malden, Medway and Shrewsbury and Altamonte Springs, FL. He moved to Hooksett three years ago. He earned a Bachelor's degree from Bentley College and a Master's degree from Framingham State College. Chuck was a school business administrator for the school districts of Wellesley, MA and Medway, MA before working for the University of Central Florida in Orlando, FL. He most recently worked for the school district of Framingham, MA. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Kathleen M. (Rielly) Gallo of Hooksett, NH, two children, Lisa Paterson and her husband Gabriel of Worcester, MA, and Frank Gallo of Orlando, FL, and his sister Paula Desimone and her husband Joseph of Natick, MA. There are no Services planned at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the . To leave a message of condolence, see the obituary at www.lambertfuneralhome.com Lambert Funeral Home & Crematory Manchester, NH
View the online memorial for Francis C. "Chuck" GALLO
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 16, 2020