TIMMINS, Francis C. "Red" Of Somerville, February 15, 2020. Beloved father of Eric Fahey of Medford. Loving brother of Chester J. Timmins, Jr. and his wife Nancy of Plympton. Dear uncle of Michelle Riley, Patrick, Sean and Chester J. Timmins, III. Longtime companion of Theresa Vining of Somerville. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Wednesday, 4-8pm. A Funeral Home Service will be held Thursday morning at 10am, followed by interment at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Retired DPW employee, City of Somerville. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 17, 2020