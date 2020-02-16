Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
(617) 625-4320
For more information about
FRANCIS TIMMINS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
View Map
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
855 Broadway (Powder House Square)
Somerville, MA 02144
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANCIS TIMMINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANCIS C. "RED" TIMMINS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANCIS C. "RED" TIMMINS Obituary
TIMMINS, Francis C. "Red" Of Somerville, February 15, 2020. Beloved father of Eric Fahey of Medford. Loving brother of Chester J. Timmins, Jr. and his wife Nancy of Plympton. Dear uncle of Michelle Riley, Patrick, Sean and Chester J. Timmins, III. Longtime companion of Theresa Vining of Somerville. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, Wednesday, 4-8pm. A Funeral Home Service will be held Thursday morning at 10am, followed by interment at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Retired DPW employee, City of Somerville. For more information, please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANCIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -