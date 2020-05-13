|
WALSH, Francis C. Of Watertown, May 12, 2020. Age 92. Beloved husband of the late Patricia M. (Whitecross) Walsh for 63 years. Devoted father of Kevin C. Walsh of Watertown, Deirdre A. Jefferson & her husband Robert of Belmont, Tara M. Parshley & her husband Frederick of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Morna P. MacGillivray & her husband Charles of Wellesley, Meghan K. Reardon & her husband James of San Diego, California, and Shane F. Walsh and his wife Pamela of West Roxbury. Loving grandfather of Aimee (Jon) Smith, Jennifer (Michael) Morin, Christopher (Tabitha) Parshley, Micaela (Christopher) Mylod, Mariel (James) Capulli, Mackenzie & Cameron Jefferson, Gabrielle & Colin MacGillivray, Kathryn (Luke) Kuehn, Brianna Reardon (Kevin Morgan), Kendall Reardon, Meaghan, Shane, & Caitlin Walsh. Loving great-grandfather of 8. US Army Veteran, Korea. Employee of Raytheon in the missile guidance system for 30 years. As a result of the public health concerns and limitations established for large gatherings, the Funeral Service and Interment will be private. MacDonald, Rockwell & MacDonald www.macdonaldrockwell.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 17, 2020